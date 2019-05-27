Home Business

Government to fill vacancies in state-run firms ahead of the budget

The ministry has initiated the process of filling current vacancies at the deputy managing director level in three state-owned financial institutions, including Exim Bank and IFCI.

Published: 27th May 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

As the election process is now over, the government has asked to public sector firms to fill key vacancies ahead of the budget in the financial sector.“There are at least one dozen posts, for which the process of shortlisting candidates is over. The Appointments Committee had put it on hold due to the elections and with results now out, the Cabinet will start clearing these names. We expect many pending appointments to be made,” a senior official in the Finance Ministry told this publication.

According to officials, a government-appointed panel had conducted interviews to fill top positions at National Housing Bank (NHB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL). The names of short-listed candidates are currently with the Cabinet Appointments Committee.

IIFCL has been without a regular managing director (MD) for the past 22 months, while housing finance regulator NHB has been headless since August last year following the resignation of Sriram Kalyanaraman amidst allegations of irregularities and misconduct.

Besides, the ministry has initiated the process of filling current vacancies at the deputy managing director level in three state-owned financial institutions, including Exim Bank and IFCI.

IIFCL and IFCI require one deputy managing director (DMD) each, while Exim Bank has two such vacancies. The last date for submission of applications for these posts is May 27. The Finance ministry will screen the applications and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel headed by the Financial Services secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp