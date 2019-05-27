Government to fill vacancies in state-run firms ahead of the budget

By Express News Service

As the election process is now over, the government has asked to public sector firms to fill key vacancies ahead of the budget in the financial sector.“There are at least one dozen posts, for which the process of shortlisting candidates is over. The Appointments Committee had put it on hold due to the elections and with results now out, the Cabinet will start clearing these names. We expect many pending appointments to be made,” a senior official in the Finance Ministry told this publication.

According to officials, a government-appointed panel had conducted interviews to fill top positions at National Housing Bank (NHB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL). The names of short-listed candidates are currently with the Cabinet Appointments Committee.

IIFCL has been without a regular managing director (MD) for the past 22 months, while housing finance regulator NHB has been headless since August last year following the resignation of Sriram Kalyanaraman amidst allegations of irregularities and misconduct.

Besides, the ministry has initiated the process of filling current vacancies at the deputy managing director level in three state-owned financial institutions, including Exim Bank and IFCI.

IIFCL and IFCI require one deputy managing director (DMD) each, while Exim Bank has two such vacancies. The last date for submission of applications for these posts is May 27. The Finance ministry will screen the applications and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel headed by the Financial Services secretary.