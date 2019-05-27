Home Business

Infinix looks to capture 5 per cent smartphone market share in sub-10K online space by year-end

Infinix is a part of Chinese phone maker Transsion Holdings with presence in 36 countries across the world and sold 124 million smartphones in 2018.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Infinix smartphone brand, part of Chinese mobile phone maker Transsion Holdings, is looking to capture 5 per cent market share in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in online space by this year, an official said here on Monday.

"The brand is only limited to online and we are focusing on specific segment which is sub-Rs 10,000. We are looking at a target of close to five per cent market share in the sub-Rs 10,000 segments in online space by this year," its CEO Anish Kapoor said on the sidelines of launching a new cell phone here.

Online sales contribute about 30-35 per cent of overall sales of smartphones in India, Kapoor said. He said the brand has a presence in 36 countries across emerging markets of Africa, Latin America and MENA regions, south and South East Asia and the mobile phone maker did global shipments of about 124 million handsets-both smart and feature in 2018.

Apart from this smartphone brand, the Chinese company operates two more brands -'itel' for feature phones and entry-level smartphones, 'Tecno' for smartphones in off-line space - in India, he said.

"All our phones across brands are manufactured in the Noida facility. We have invested in SMT (Surface-mount technology) lines. We have an intention to play long term in India," he said.

