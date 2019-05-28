Corporate results: Colgate-Palmolive, GAIL, NHPC, Hotel Leelaventure and GE Power

By Express News Service

Colgate-Palmolive profit up 4.7%

MUMBAI: Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Colgate-Palmolive India has recorded a 4.67 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4FY19) compared to the same period the previous year. The company’s net profit came in at Rs 197.59 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 188.77 crore in the same period of the previous year. The rise in profitability was led by an increase in volume growth, which saw total revenue from operations rise 5.67 per cent to Rs 1,085.06 crore. Total expenses, meanwhile, grew 7.36 per cent from Rs 824.45 crore the previous year to Rs 885.16 crore. For the entire financial year 2018-19, net profit stood at Rs 775.57 crore, up 15.17 per cent from Rs 673.37 crore in 2017-18. Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,432.44 crore, up 3.08 per cent from Rs 4,299.89 crore in 2017-18.

GAIL records highest-ever net profit

MUMBAI: Public sector gas major GAIL on Monday reported its highest ever net profit for a quarter, recording a 10 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 earning Rs 1,122 crore. Its net profits for the entire 2018-19 financial year stood at Rs 6,026 crore, a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company is also planning large scale investment into enhancing capacity and other capabilities, with around Rs 54,000 crore to be spent as capital expenditure over the next few years. “The year (2018-19) saw highest-ever capex spending in a single year of Rs 8,344 crore and we are investing another Rs 54,000 crore over the next 2-3 years in the laying of gas pipeline networks that will feed households and industries such as fertiliser plants,” said Chairman and Managing Director B C Tripathi. GAIL, which owns and operates 14,000-km of pipeline network in the country, is laying 6,000 km of new lines at a cost of Rs 32,000 crore to take gas to unconnected areas in the east and the south.

NHPC profits more than double

MUMBAI: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday posted an over two-fold jump in standalone profit at Rs 492.29 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4FY19), primarily driven by higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.80 crore in the same period of the previous year. Its total revenues rose substantially to Rs 2,186.25 crore compared to Rs 1.406.07 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire financial year 2018-19, standalone net profit fell slightly to Rs 2,630.55 crore from Rs 2,769.03 crore the previous year, while revenue increased to Rs 9,085.96 crore from Rs 8,358.77 crore. The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 per share for 2018-19. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 0.71 per equity share paid in March this year.

Hotel Leelaventure Q4 loss widens

MUMBAI: Hospitality major Hotel Leelaventure on Monday reported a widening in its standalone net loss to Rs 29.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from a net loss of Rs 15.80 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The hotel operator’s standalone income from operations, meanwhile, stood at Rs 43.06 crore for the quarter under review, up marginally from the Rs 41.54 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. For the entire financial year 2018-19, the company’s net loss stood at Rs 118.90 crore as against a net loss of Rs 23.23 crore during the previous fiscal year. Standalone income from operations in 2018-19 stood at Rs 154.34 crore, up from Rs 137.84 crore for 2017-18. The company’s shares rose 3.1 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange to close at Rs 9.30 apiece.

GE Power India’s profits fall to Rs 27cr

MUMBAI: GE Power India on Monday reported a 47 per cent decline in standalone net profit during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 earning Rs 27.25 crore. This figure had stood at Rs 51.15 crore during the same period of the previous year. Total income, meanwhile, registered an increase from Rs 382.68 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous year to Rs 400.73 crore. For the full financial year 2018-19, the company reported a standalone profit of Rs 76.05 crore compared to Rs 26.56 crore in 2017-18, while total income rose to Rs 2,035.34 crore from Rs 1,478.04 crore. The company’s board recommended a dividend of 60 per cent( Rs 6 per equity share) for 2018-19. The dividend, if approved by the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid on and from July 25, 2019.