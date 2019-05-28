India Inc suggests separate body to focus on job creation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned over slowing consumption and job creation, India Inc feels that the government needs a dedicated body to work on employment generation for each sector.“Employment creation needs a strategic boost, including from the lens of revenue generation. We have proposed a UIDAI-like body, which should focus on the creation of jobs in labour-intensive sectors like infrastructure, tourism, and retail, among others. Then only the government will be able to achieve the target for employment,” said Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Vikram Kirloskar, who met the finance ministry top brass, including the revenue secretary, on Monday.

It was part of a series of meetings being held ahead of the budget by North Bloc. Kirloskar said that the Union Budget 2019-20 was an opportunity to boost investments with fiscal stimulus and policies meant to boost employment and consumption.

“Key sectors to be propelled for more job generation include tourism, the textiles-to-garments value chain, and farm-to-fork supply in the agriculture and food processing sector. End-to-end supply chains in the auto industry, construction sector and retail sector also require strong policy attention,” Kirloskar added.

The CII has joined the other apex business chamber, Ficci, in calling for lowering corporate tax and MAT rates. It also wants the peak rate of customs duty to be maintained, kickstarting of government expenditure and rationalising tax deducted at source and dispute resolution provisions.

It said India had one of the highest corporate tax burdens among comparable economies. Corporate tax and dividend distribution tax aside, MAT is also levied. A lower tax rate is the need of the hour for growth and investments. Noting that the US and the UK had lowered their corporate tax rates to 21 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, CII said India should cut it to 25 per cent for all companies.

“We require a simple and lower tax regime. Tax structure should not be complicated. With fiscal deficit a top priority, a good measure of fiscal health would be to consider revenue and capital expenditure quality, revenue receipts quality, revenue and fiscal deficits to GDP through a composite fiscal deficit index,” Kirloskar added.