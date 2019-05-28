Jaypee Infratech CoC to meet on May 30

By Express News Service

Despite getting backing from the government, homebuyers in bankrupt Jaypee Infratech’s projects are concerned over the fate of their homes ahead of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) meeting on May 30. The worry stems from the fact that lenders favour of rebid since they aren’t in favour of state-run NBCC’s revised offer.

“The majority of lenders are in favour of junking the NBCC bid and want to go for another bidding process. This will further delay the delivery and we want NBCC to take it up and complete the project,” said one of the 23,000 homebuyers who have been affected in the case told this publication. Earlier this month, creditors had also rejected a bid by Mumbai-based builder Suraksha Realty.

Later on, CoC decided to put the NBCC’s offer up for a vote even though the bankers were opposed to the move citing certain reservations in the resolution plan submitted by the public sector firm.

On the bankers’ plea, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on May 17, annulled voting by homebuyers and lenders on NBCC’s bid and allowed renegotiations on the offer until May 30. The voting, the tribunal said, could only start from May 31. Now, a meeting of the CoC has been called on May 30 to discuss the offer. As many as 13 banks and 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the committee.

Meanwhile, a silver lining for jilted homebuyers is the government’s decision to back them, telling the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the majority vote of homebuyers cast in favour of a resolution should be treated as “the voting preference of whole sub-class in Committee of Creditors (CoC)”.

In its affidavit before the tribunal, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) said: “…considering the recommendation of Insolvency Law Committee (ILC) and larger public interest for actualising of the preamble of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), viz, an outcome-based approach, which would facilitate resolution of Limited (JIL) over liquidation, may be adopted.” It also said homebuyers should be treated as a sub-class within the ambit of the financial creditor.