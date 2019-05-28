Home Business

PMO to hear ministries’ demands

Meeting with key ministries planned this week to find out long-term concerns, expectations

Published: 28th May 2019 10:40 AM

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is planning to meet all the key ministries this week to brainstorm over the immediate and long-term concerns of each ministry, policy reforms required for the ministry, and the ministry’s expectations and demands from the upcoming budget.

“The PMO has called for the meeting with the heads of key ministries in the next few days. The main focus for the meeting would be to discuss the immediate concerns, policy reforms required and also the budget expectation of the respective ministry. Apart from short-term vision, the PMO will also discuss the long-term plans, which will be part of vision 2022,” a senior official from the PMO said.

Apart from that, job creation and data will also be a subject of discussion.“Creation of employment is going to be another factor which will be discussed separately with each ministry. Employment generation and job data is a key concern for the government. Apart from the ministries, a separate meeting with the NITI Aayog is also likely to happen, where most of the reforms will be discussed,” the official added.

The meeting is likely to be conducted on Tuesday and Thursday and will be attended by the top bureaucrats, project heads, and top officials from the finance ministry.As various departments are already working on the 100-days agenda for the government, they say they are ready with their list of immediate concerns as well as the long-term demands.

For instance, the commerce ministry is considering a major export promotion scheme to ensure expeditious refund of central and state taxes and levies to boost shipments in the wake of global challenges on the trade front, an official said.

“The ministry is going to propose the introduction of a WTO-compliant production-based support scheme to increase outbound shipments,” a commerce ministry official added.

The PMO is receiving hundreds of suggestions over various policy measures to boost the economy. “We have received many suggestions over new industrial policy, incentives for the manufacturing sector, and employment generations,” the official added.

