Tourism sector has many expectations from government

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The grounding of Jet Airways has had a substantial impact on the country’s tourism sector. It has reduced overall seating capacity and increased airfares, forcing many people to postpone or cancel their vacation. With a stable government which in its previous term showed interest in promoting the tourism sector again in place, the sector is hoping to get out of the crises and have more robust connectivity.

“Eleven million inbound travellers came to India last year and this number has been growing at about 10 per cent over the past few years. In order to see continued growth in the travel industry, we would like to see the government increase focus on improving the country’s infrastructure in the form of highways, rail networks and also a deepening of the air networks to smaller cities and tourist destinations,” said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

To connect different tourist spots in the country, the sector has high hopes from the government’s regional connectivity programme UDAN. “We wish some policies to be introduced to reduce the air travel cost, and effective implementation of the UDAN scheme, which would help travellers book flights at cheap rates. If flight tickets are cheaper, more travellers would opt for flight bookings,” said Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.

To bring down airfares, the industry wants lower ATF prices and regulatory changes. “Rationalising the GST rate for hotels and incentivising the private sector will boost tourism since the sector holds huge potential for driving growth and generating employment,” said Vishal Suri, Managing Director at SOTC Travel.

Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director and CEO, Thomas Cook India Limited, said, “We see the opportunity for increased focus on initiatives like Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana; integrated development of pilgrimage destinations through Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive, increased allocation towards enhancement of the e-Visa initiative to include additional countries, development of new tourism circuits and attractions for the inbound traveller.”

Report sees huge growth potential

A recent FICCI-Yes Bank report said the tourism sector generated about D16.9 lakh crore in 2018, marking a growth of 6.7 per cent. It estimates that by 2029, the Indian tourism sector is likely to grow at 6.7 per cent per annum to reach D35 lakh crore, accounting for 9.6 per cent of GDP.