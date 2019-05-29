2008 crisis triggered depositors’ run in private banks

By Express News Service

The 2008 US financial crisis affected Indian depositors’ perception of bank fragility rather than having an actual impact on banks’ health. A new study — Anatomy of a Banking Panic — by Reserve Bank of India’s think tank Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRL), reveals that the crisis-led panic triggered a retail depositors’ run in private banks, who had little or no exposure to US banks, subprime market securities or institutions. Further, the flight of deposits (from private to state-run lenders) and panic withdrawals created an asset-liability transformation.

PSBs account for over 70 per cent of total bank assets with a majority owned by government, thus implicitly presumed to be safe than private peers. “The power of seigniorage thus implies that deposits of state-run banks enjoy more protection than private bank deposits,” the study observed. However, it must be noted that India has a limited deposit insurance programme (Rs 1 lakh per depositor per bank). Between March 2008 and 2009 (study period), branch-level deposits and lending grew an average 29 per cent each.

Unbelievably, private branches that experienced runs on deposits were better branches: located in urban areas, with skilled officers and were not deposit poor. In contrast, state-run banks located in regions with more runs on private bank branches saw an inflow of deposits. While the flight to safety from private lenders lost both short and long-term deposits, PSBs grew their long-term deposits. Private banks reduced lending predominantly to the retail sector, while PSBs — flush with funds — increased, the study concluded.

Looking at lending, private bank branches, which saw runs on deposits also decreased their credit supply by about 45 per cent compared to branches within the same bank, which did not experience runs. On the other hand, PSB branches that received deposits windfall increased lending by at least 20 per cent. The key takeaway was that the impact of deposits on lending tends to be localised and underscore the importance of geographical heterogeneity of the banking panic.

Among PSBs, increase in deposits led to a credit growth decline of 0.23 per cent, but an increase in deposits of other districts prompted credit growth spike by 0.199 per cent. For private banks, as deposits increase by one per cent, the corresponding increase in credit is 0.42 per cent, but post-2009, every one per cent rise in deposits led to a decline in credit growth by 0.174 per cent. But in the event of a crisis, PSBs’ credit growth was less affected by the increase in deposit growth of other districts than private banks (-0.102) for public sector banks versus 0.174 for private sector banks.

The study noted that PSB branches in districts which had large deposit outflows on private sector branches had higher deposit growth, but there was almost no change on the number of deposit accounts. Surprisingly, PSBs received windfalls of more stable deposits, while private lenders witnessed a flight of deposits across all maturities, implying a maturity transformation in deposits where short-term deposits move to long-term deposits in addition to just the flight from private sector branches to PSBs. State-run banks, following the banking panic received windfalls of stable deposits, according to the study.

Anatomy of Banking Panic

