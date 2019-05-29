Home Business

Centre may allow up to 30 per cent FDI in PSU banks

This could be part of the reforms the new government is likely to unleash in the financial sector, a senior financial ministry official told TNIE.

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to breathe fresh life into India’s struggling public-sector lenders fighting widening losses and bad loan pile-up, the Centre may raise the FDI limit in PSU banks from existing 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

With the move, the government hopes to attract foreign institutional investors looking to tap the Indian banking sector. 

This could be part of the reforms the new government is likely to unleash in the financial sector, a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

“The general consensus is that the government must increase the FDI slab for the public sector banks. This will help in the infusion of liquidity in the financial sector and help them to be more competitive,” the official said. 

The proposal, if approved, could be announced in the Budget.

Currently, 20 per cent foreign investment is allowed in PSU banks under the government approval route. Private banks have a higher FDI cap at 74 per cent, provided there is no change of control and management. RBI regulations do not permit a single entity to invest more than 10 per cent in a bank.

This is not for the first time the proposal has been mooted. Last year, experts had called for relaxing the FDI cap for state-owned banks. However, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, who was then the Economic Affairs Secretary, had ruled it out. 

NPA pile-up

The closing balance of NPAs of all scheduled commercial banks shot up from Rs 8 lakh crore in FY17 to Rs 10.4 lakh crore in FY18

