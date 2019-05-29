Home Business

Connaught Place in Delhi is fourth most expensive office market in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex stood in seventh place while Bengaluru's central business district saw an increase of 17 per cent in office rent at Rs 125 per sq ft per month from Rs 107 per sq ft.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Connaught Place

Connaught Place

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Connaught Place in the national capital has emerged as the fourth most expensive office market in the Asia Pacific with a modest 1.4 per cent increase in the rental, according to property consultant Knight Frank.

Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore are the top three most expensive office markets in the Asia Pacific, while Mumbai's BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) stood at seventh rank, Knight Frank said in a statement. The consultant has released its Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q1 2019 - that tracks prime office rental movement across key markets of Asia.

Average office rent at Connaught Place rose to Rs 330 per sq ft a month in the first quarter of 2019 from Rs 326 per sq ft in the year-ago period. Bengaluru's central business district (CBD) saw an increase of 17 per cent in office rent at Rs 125 per sq ft per month from Rs 107 per sq ft during the review period.

Monthly office rent at BKC in Mumbai rose to Rs 300 per sq ft, up 5 per cent from Rs 286 sq ft. "The office space demand witnessed record growth in 2018 with over 47 million sq ft of leasing, while new office space supply rose by 13 per cent in the same period," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"The prime office markets are already operating with very low vacancy which is slowing down new transactions. Strong demand trends have put upwards pressure on rentals, especially in prime markets, a trend that is expected to continue," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Connaught Place Asia Pacific expensive office space Asia Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Bandra Kurla Complex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp