Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 24 crore on solar plant at Gurugram facility

The proposed plant will help offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5,390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 24 crore to set up a 5 MW solar power plant at its Gurugram facility. The company recently laid the foundation stone for the captive solar power plant which is expected to be commissioned in the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The proposed plant will help offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5,390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years, it said adding that the plant would be the second grid-based solar power plant for Maruti Suzuki. The first solar power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar, with 1 MW capacity.

In 2018, it was further expanded to 1.3 MW. "This solar power initiative is in line with the company's philosophy to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower CO2 emissions," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Through this solar power plant facility the company will harness renewable energy for its business needs over the next 25 years, he added.

