Punjab National Bank slips into red in Q4 with net loss of Rs 4,750 crore

MUMBAI: Punjab National Bank slipped back into red in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19 with a net loss of Rs 4,750 crore, from a profit of Rs 246 crore in the previous quarter. However, the losses have come down substantially compared to the Rs 13,417 crore reported in Q4 of the previous fiscal following the Nirav Modi scandal and provisioning for bad loans.

Though fresh slippages were at Rs 6,710 crore in the fourth quarter, the bank said it was able to contain the slippages for the full year at Rs 40,000 crore, almost half of the previous year’s. The bank said its exposure to Jet Airways was Rs 900 crore, and IL&FS Rs 1,800 crore, and adequate provisions had been made for both cases.

Senior officials of PNB told reporters that the bank hoped to recover around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore from two accounts which have gone through NCLT resolution in the current year. Additionally, it is hoping to raise some money through non-core asset sales, and also hoping to complete the stake sale in PNB

Housing Finance in the current financial year.

The bank’s provision coverage ratio increased to 74.50 per cent at the end of March 2019, from 58.42 per cent in the previous year. Gross NPA was down at 15.50 per cent from 18.38 per cent a year ago, and Net NPA was down at 6.56 per cent from 11.24 per cent. In absolute terms, Gross NPA at the end of fiscal 2019 was Rs 78,473 crore, and net NPA Rs 30,038 crore.

In the fourth quarter the bank made an operating profit of Rs 2,861 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 447 crore in the previous year. For the full year, PNB’s net losses were at Rs 9,975 crore, down from Rs 12,283 crore in FY 18.