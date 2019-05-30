eAge Print 2019 starts on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third edition of eAge Print 2019, an international exhibition for printing, packaging and allied industries, will kick off on Friday in Chennai. The four-day event, organised by the Madras Printers’ and Lithographers’ Association (MPLA) and Messe India, allows manufacturers to showcase advances in the printing and packaging industry, besides opening new avenues and opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand business.

“E-Age Print 2019 will provide a platform for key insights from industry think tanks and service providers, hands-on demonstrations of the latest solutions in the printing and packaging technology,” MPLA said in a statement.