LIC’s shrinking market share cause for worry

Published: 30th May 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Last week, when state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) conducted its 59th All India Senior Divisional Managers’ Conference, apart from discussing the insurance giant’s annual corporate strategy, the biggest concern flagged was its steadily falling losing market share.

“The core strength of the company is the insurance business. The market is changing as many private players are there. We are still the leaders, but cannot take the position for granted. The company needs to reinvent policy products to keep competitive,” one of the senior divisional managers said.

When LIC had announced its foray into the banking sector, the biggest concern of stakeholders was that it might lose its grip over its core insurance business. According to annual reports of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), “On the basis of total premium income, the market shares of LIC decreased from 71.81 per cent in 2016-17 to 69.36 per cent in 2017-18”.

Its rate of growth in new policies was also slower than private players. “While the private sector achieved a growth of 8.47 per cent in the number of new policies issued.., LIC achieved a growth of 5.99 per cent,” the IRDAI report said.

During 2017-18, life insurers issued 281.97 lakh new individual policies, out of which LIC issued 213.38 lakh policies or 75.7 per cent of the total new policies issued, compared to private life insurers’ 68.59 lakh (24.3 per cent). In 2018-19, it achieved its highest ever First Year Premium Income of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, but market share for the fiscal year declined to 66.24 per cent.

However, LIC’s top management brushed aside the apprehensions, claiming that its recent acquisition of IDBI Bank is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet. “... there will be more synergy and the branches will help LIC in getting more policies,” said Rakesh Sharma, MD  and CEO IDBI Bank.

According to the latest data, the bank has already sold 26,116 policies in the month of March alone.

