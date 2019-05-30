Stock market results

By Express News Service

M&M Q4 PAT dips to D849 crore

MUMBAI: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a 19.85 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax to Rs 848.81 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,059.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18, it said. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,035.16 crore during the quarter as against Rs 13,307.88 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18. Despite tough conditions in the last quarter of the previous fiscal, the company recorded its highest-ever volume for passenger vehicles and tractors, as well as exports. The company said muted demand in rural parts of the country and stress in NBFCs led to tight credit conditions, which hit sales.

NMDC Q4 profit rises 31%

NEW DELHI: State-owned miner NMDC Tuesday reported an over 31 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,453.77 crore for quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 1,105.85 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE. Total income during the March quarter declined to Rs 3,839.40 crore from Rs 4,053.16 crore in January-March 2018, the statement said. Total expenses for the latest quarter also fell to Rs 1,641.65 crore from Rs 2,059.84 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s production of iron ore during the fourth quarter is 10.59 million tonne, a decrease of 7 per cent over the corresponding period last year

Adani Power logs Rs 634.64 crore profit

MUMBAI: Adani Power has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 653.25 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. According to the filing, total income of the firm rose to Rs 8,077.89 crore in March quarter, from Rs 4,161.19 crore a year ago. The company’s consolidated net loss for 2018-19 narrowed to Rs 984.40 crore from Rs 2,102.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 26,361.63 crore compared to Rs 21,093.43 crore in 2017-18. The Board has also recommended enabling resolutions for seeking approval of the shareholders to raise funds for an amount up to Rs 7,000 crore.

PFC Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 2,117 crore

MUMBAI: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) ON Wednesday reported a more than twofold rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,117.56 crore for the March 2019 quarter, mainly on the back of reduction in cost of funds and retiring of high-cost loans. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 796.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total standalone income for the January-March period increased to Rs 7,702.64 crore, compared to Rs 6,254.96 crore a year ago. During the quarter, PFC’s total expenses stood at Rs 4,786.64 crore from Rs 5,186.48 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, a reduction of around 7.7 per cent. In the full financial year 2018-19, PFC’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 6,952.92 crore.

TTK Prestige Q4 profit up 18%

MUMBAI: Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Wednesday reported an increase of 18.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 43.80 crore for March quarter 2018-19. The company posted a profit of Rs 37.04 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing. Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 452.73 crore, up 7.23 per cent from Rs 422.20 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 387.85 crore as compared to Rs 365.44 crore in the same period of 2017-18. For 2018-19, TTK Prestige reported a profit of Rs 190.31 crore. It was Rs 256.87 core in 2017-18. Total income during the last fiscal stood at Rs 1,993.62 crore. It was Rs 1,760.16 crore in the previous fiscal.