Home Business

Rupee rises 12 paise to 69.71 vs USD in early trade

The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the

Published: 30th May 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

Companies are expected to announce their Q4 earning results next week. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.83 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 304.27 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 161.18 points, or 0.41 per cent to quote at 39,663.23 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,903.90, up 42.80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 69.62 per barrel higher by 0.24 per cent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 98.12.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp