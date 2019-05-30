Home Business

Sensex resumes resumes record run to end at 39,831.97 on F&O expiry

Gains in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and TCS with renewed hopes from the new ministry also lead to the NSE Nifty ending at 11,945.90.

Published: 30th May 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After a day's breather, benchmark Sensex Thursday resumed its record-setting spree by rallying 330 points on gains in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and TCS amid expiry of May derivative contracts.

Moreover, sentiment was driven by renewed hopes from the new government as investors have been keenly awaiting the allocation of key portfolios to ministers. Narendra Modi and his council of ministers are all set to take oath at 1900 hours Wednesday.

After soaring over 400 points, the 30-share index ended 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 39,831.97 - its fresh-closing high.

The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,911.92 and a low of 39,500.56.The broader NSE Nifty also settled at a new closing peak at 11,945.90, gaining 84.80 points or 0.71 per cent. NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.44 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HDFC twins, Yes Bank and RIL too gained up to 2.33 per cent.

While, Sun Pharma, M&M, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta fell up to 2.39 per cent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 5 paise lower at 69.88 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.06 per cent to 67.83 per barrel.

