Stock pickers looking at mid, small capital stocks

MUMBAI: The Sensex crossed the 40,000 mark the day the election results were out, and is currently trading around 500 points below that. The equity research team at BNP Paribas brokerage reaffirmed its Sensex target of 42,000 for the year end. India was upgraded to overweight and the Sensex target fixed around March end had built in an assumption of a stable government, said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Head of Equity Research Asia Pacific.

“Both in terms of market behaviour and flows, euphoria or negative sentiment around elections is short-lived. Then the market attention invariably comes back to fundamentals,” Raychaudhuri said. Market outlook has been mixed since the pre-election and results day rally. Credit Suisse, for instance, said it was neutral on Indian equities, and was concerned about the expensive valuation. “With 12-month forward P/E measuring 18.0x versus a 10-year average of 16.3x, we see little value,” it said.

The BNP Paribas team says if one were to go below the level of Nifty into mid or small caps, there may be picks that are reasonable. Even within Nifty there are laggards to pick up from, said Abhiram Eleswarapu.

Many brokerages are advising clients to look at midcap and small cap stocks, after a year when the segment got battered with slow recovery. The earnings haven’t improved for the segment yet, but the decline in earnings estimates is not much, said Eleswarapu.

There are several options available from BSE 500, and many companies outside Nifty that are reasonably liquid and reporting good results especially in the areas of insurance, banking etc., “It is a stock pickers market, this is a market where you can make good money if you do your homework,” he added.