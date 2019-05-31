Home Business

Economic menu for Modi 2.0 government

New industrial policy, growth-oriented budget, fast forwarding disinvestment, solving banking crisis on the platter

Published: 31st May 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | AP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As a new Cabinet with some old faces and a few new take oath to be part of the NDA 2.0 government, the bureaucracy is readying a list of tasks ahead for most of the economic ministries. These are likely to feed into a larger plan for India till 2022, a milestone year when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. Though the crucial finance ministry’s main task will be to ready a growth-oriented budget, which would also aim at fiscal consolidation, it will also be working on stepping up work on a larger plan for PSU bank mergers as well as a merger of three insurance companies — National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance.

ALSO READ | BJP chief strategist Amit Shah no novice in market intelligence

Besides creating new avenues for raising funds for infrastructure to meet a target of spending Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years, the government will also fast forward disinvestment including strategic divestments like in Air India which were stalled last year. Other key priorities will include solving the banking crisis which broke out after India’s largest non-banking financial company IL&FS defaulted on payments last year. This will include a combination of addressing liquidity issues along with an asset quality review of NBFCs.

The Modi government is also expected to roll out a New Industrial Policy, with a focus on jobs creation through a package for MSME sector while encouraging a new wave of industries using AI and internet of things through policy initiatives. A separate Commerce ministry paper proposes WTO-compliant export promotion scheme which would ensure refund of all central and state levies taxes paid on raw material used for exports.

Increasingly, powerful trade partners like the US, the EU and Japan have been taking India to task for subsidising its exports, which are non-compliant with WTO rules. At the same time, the government will work to encourage import substitution in the telecom and ICT manufacturing sectors. It will also auction 5G spectrum for which trials are currently on. Auction of coal and iron ore mines are part of the agenda being drawn up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi 2.0 Modi Cabinet 2.0 India 2022 IL&FS Indian economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp