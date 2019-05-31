Home Business

Google committed to user privacy, says top official

'Google has doubled down on our commitment to provide best in class, privacy settings and controls across all of our products and services.'

Published: 31st May 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google Friday said it continues to focus on bringing in new features to empower users "to remain in control of their online experience" amid rising concerns globally around privacy and security of user data.

"Google has doubled down on our commitment to provide best in class, privacy settings and controls across all of our products and services."

"We've made significant investments in getting this right ensures that our products are continuing to innovate and reflect new and improved features to empower users to remain in control of their online experience," Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright told reporters over a video call.

He added that some of the steps include providing one-tap access to Google account across major products and services and extending incognito mode to products like Search and Maps.

"We recognise that we have an obligation to have the strongest possible policies and procedures that govern access to data and sharing of data with third-party developers, for example.

"Last year, we announced a number of policy updates regarding developer access to information that was further restricting the ability of information to be shared," he said.

Enright said the company is now making additional changes that will mandate developers to only request access to only that data that is necessary for the implementation of features in their Chrome extensions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp