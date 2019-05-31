Home Business

High oleic groundnuts to enter Indian markets soon

The Variety Identification Committee has identified two varieties as Girnar 4 (ICGV 15083) and Girnar 5 (ICGV 15090) with about 80 per cent oleic acid content.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Groundnut

Groundnut

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two groundnut varieties with high oleic acid content, developed by ICAR and ICRISAT, will be released for commercial production soon. While the normally-produced groundnut have oleic acid content of 45-50 per cent, the new groundnut varieties have 80 per cent oleic acid, which is a mono-unsaturated fatty acid that has various health benefits including reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The Variety Identification Committee has identified the two varieties as Girnar 4 (ICGV 15083) and Girnar 5 (ICGV 15090) with about 80 per cent oleic acid content. These two varieties were selected after multi-location testing conducted under the All-India Co-ordinated Research Project on Groundnut (AICRP-G) in 2017 and 2018. The AICRP-G is a government of India-led, multi-institutional research collaboration of multi-disciplinary teams across the ICAR-DGR, State Agricultural Universities and ICRISAT.

The two high oleic groundnut lines identified for release have kernel oleic acid content of about 80 per cent as against 40-50 per cent in the normal kernels. It reduces low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (‘bad’ cholesterol) and maintains high-density lipoproteins levels or ‘good’ cholesterol, making them far healthier.

“This is an exciting phase of groundnut breeding in India as the food processing industries in the US and Australia have successfully tapped the potential of high oleic groundnuts and actors across the value chains benefited. With food processors keen to source high oleic groundnuts from India for shelf-life benefits, this release can benefit many segments including farmers,” noted Dr Peter Carberry, Director General, ICRISAT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICAR ICRISAT Oleic acid groundnut india gropundnut market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp