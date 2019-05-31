Home Business

Prasanth Kumar is South Asia CEO, GroupM

  Groupm  Asia Pacific promoted its South Asia Chief Operating Officer (COO) Prasanth Kumar as chief executive officer for the crucial region.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Groupm  Asia Pacific promoted its South Asia Chief Operating Officer (COO) Prasanth Kumar as chief executive officer for the crucial region. Kumar succeeds Sam Singh, who is set to quite in June-end to take on a senior role at ByteDance in India. ByteDance is a Chinese technology company whose products include popular shortvideo app TikTok.

“It has been an absolute privilege working with GroupM this last one year. The friends that I have made are friends for life,” said Singh. Kumar, who joined GroupM in 2004, has played several leadership roles across India and the region, before becoming the South Asia COO in January.

He will take up the CEO role with immediate effect, said a statement from GroupM, a marketing services company. “I am humbled at the opportunity to take on the CEO role for GroupM in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in the world,” Kumar said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasanth Kumar TikTok

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp