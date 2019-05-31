Prasanth Kumar is South Asia CEO, GroupM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Groupm Asia Pacific promoted its South Asia Chief Operating Officer (COO) Prasanth Kumar as chief executive officer for the crucial region. Kumar succeeds Sam Singh, who is set to quite in June-end to take on a senior role at ByteDance in India. ByteDance is a Chinese technology company whose products include popular shortvideo app TikTok.

“It has been an absolute privilege working with GroupM this last one year. The friends that I have made are friends for life,” said Singh. Kumar, who joined GroupM in 2004, has played several leadership roles across India and the region, before becoming the South Asia COO in January.

He will take up the CEO role with immediate effect, said a statement from GroupM, a marketing services company. “I am humbled at the opportunity to take on the CEO role for GroupM in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in the world,” Kumar said in a statement.