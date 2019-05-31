Home Business

Rivals may steal march over Huawei in India

For a company like Huawei, it may not challenging task, but consumer acceptability would be a concern, he added.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Software giant Microsoft has removed Huawei laptops from the store (Photo|AFP)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Time to abandon the Huawei phone? That's what most owners have been asking ever since US tech giant Google temporarily suspended its plan to revoke Huawei's licence to use its Android operating system and the applications store after the Trump administration added the Chinese company to a trade blacklist.

The Google challenge has hit Huawei at a time when its sub-brand Honor --- one of the fastest growing brand --- was aiming to grab 20 per cent of the smartphone market share by 2020. This would also mean that rival debutants such as Oppo, Realme could well exploit the gap, perhaps by slashing prices and focusing more on building brand loyalty among consumers, and growing competition in the segment dominated by Apple and Samsung, said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

In the premium segment (phone priced more than Rs 30,000), for instance, Oppo has recently launched its new premium series Reno while Realme is set to enter the space end of year. Similarly, brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple which currently control 90 per cent of the premium smartphone market would also get a chance to improve its market share.

While Huawei said it will continue to sell Android-based smartphones from its existing stocks in India and support the ones that are in use, analysts expect its future business will be rocked with the wrangle between the two world's largest economies set to escalate further. The world's second-largest handset maker also claims it is readying its own open-source operating system, and its own apps – as is done by Apple – bypassing its users' need to run Google's apps in the first place, but "this is unlikely to emerge as a viable alternative in the near future with the US hardening stance," said Pathak. For a company as big as Huawei, it may not challenging task, but consumer acceptability would be a concern, he added.

Data from IDC shows that Huawei shipped 59.1 million phones in Q1 2019 against 39.3 million in Q1 2018. The company holds around 4.5 per cent of the overall smartphone market in India. 

Meanwhile, the refurbished market, that exchange existing phones for new, have also stopped accepting Huawei phones as it will be difficult for them to resell these products. "The valuation of hardware without android ecosystem won’t be a viable deal for us as the margins are already low. It would be very difficult to resell the products," said Yogesh Bhatia, MD of Detel, which recently forayed into the refurbished market.

All said, the 90-day temporary license expires in August end after which Huawei will not be able to use other marquee Google services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Play Store and Google Docs. It remains to be seen where Huawei and its handsets land when the license expires.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei Android

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp