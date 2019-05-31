Rivals may steal march over Huawei in India

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Time to abandon the Huawei phone? That's what most owners have been asking ever since US tech giant Google temporarily suspended its plan to revoke Huawei's licence to use its Android operating system and the applications store after the Trump administration added the Chinese company to a trade blacklist.

The Google challenge has hit Huawei at a time when its sub-brand Honor --- one of the fastest growing brand --- was aiming to grab 20 per cent of the smartphone market share by 2020. This would also mean that rival debutants such as Oppo, Realme could well exploit the gap, perhaps by slashing prices and focusing more on building brand loyalty among consumers, and growing competition in the segment dominated by Apple and Samsung, said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

In the premium segment (phone priced more than Rs 30,000), for instance, Oppo has recently launched its new premium series Reno while Realme is set to enter the space end of year. Similarly, brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple which currently control 90 per cent of the premium smartphone market would also get a chance to improve its market share.

While Huawei said it will continue to sell Android-based smartphones from its existing stocks in India and support the ones that are in use, analysts expect its future business will be rocked with the wrangle between the two world's largest economies set to escalate further. The world's second-largest handset maker also claims it is readying its own open-source operating system, and its own apps – as is done by Apple – bypassing its users' need to run Google's apps in the first place, but "this is unlikely to emerge as a viable alternative in the near future with the US hardening stance," said Pathak. For a company as big as Huawei, it may not challenging task, but consumer acceptability would be a concern, he added.



Data from IDC shows that Huawei shipped 59.1 million phones in Q1 2019 against 39.3 million in Q1 2018. The company holds around 4.5 per cent of the overall smartphone market in India.



Meanwhile, the refurbished market, that exchange existing phones for new, have also stopped accepting Huawei phones as it will be difficult for them to resell these products. "The valuation of hardware without android ecosystem won’t be a viable deal for us as the margins are already low. It would be very difficult to resell the products," said Yogesh Bhatia, MD of Detel, which recently forayed into the refurbished market.



All said, the 90-day temporary license expires in August end after which Huawei will not be able to use other marquee Google services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Play Store and Google Docs. It remains to be seen where Huawei and its handsets land when the license expires.