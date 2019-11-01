Home Business

GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 crore in October

This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, despite October being a festive month.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in October declined to Rs 95,380 crore, as against Rs 1,00,710 crore in the same month a year ago, as per government data released on Friday.

This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, despite October being a festive month.

The revenue collection in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2019 is Rs 95,380 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,582 crore, SGST is Rs 23,674 crore, IGST is Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,607 crore (including Rs 774 crore collected on imports)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

It further said the total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of September (up to October 30) was 73.83 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Goods and Services Tax
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp