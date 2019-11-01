Home Business

Rupee falls 6 paise to 70 against US Dollar on weak macro data

The domestic unit came under pressure after official data released on Thursday showed that the growth of core industries plummeted in September.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 70.98 against US dollar in early trade on Friday as weak macro environment and rising crude prices kept investors edgy.

However, forex dealers said that a weak dollar against major currencies overseas, persistent foreign fund inflows and a positive opening in the domestic equity market extended support to the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 70.96 and fell further to trade at 70.98, down 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled with a marginal fall of 2 paise at 70.92.

The domestic unit came under pressure after official data released on Thursday showed that the growth of core industries plummeted in September.

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in September. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at USD 59.69 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex was trading 136.83 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 40,265.88, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,911.35. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,870.87 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 97.20. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.45 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currency conversion rate
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp