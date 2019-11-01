Home Business

Seven out of eight core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

India’s core infrastructure industries contracted 5.2% in September, with key sectors showcasing their worst performance since 2005. 

Published: 01st November 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s core infrastructure industries contracted 5.2% in September, with key sectors showcasing their worst performance since 2005. Seven out of eight core industries contracted last month, government data released on Thursday showed. This means, India’s slowdown woes are far from over. 

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity output declined with only the fertilisers sector posting growth. 

Coal was the worst hit with a 20. per cent fall in production, on a year-on-year basis. Petroleum refinery products reported a 6.7 per cent decline in output. The core sector growth recorded growth of 0.1% in August according to revised data, while the growth rate stood at 4.3 per cent in September 2018.

Economists said this would impact overall industrial growth as well as the country’s GDP growth rate. The Index of Industrial production is expected on Friday. 

The dismal numbers released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry come at a time when a study by US-based Centre for Global Development said India’s growth statistics could be worse than reported. "Reality suggests that Indian growth is in barely positive territory, while the IMF-World Bank forecasters appear too timid to tell the emperor he has no clothes," said the think-tank’s scholars Julian Duggan and Justin Sandefur. 

The IMF recently cut its forecast for India’s GDP growth in 2019 to 6.1 per cent, down from its July projection of 7 per cent, citing weaker than expected outlook for domestic demand. 

TAGS
slowdown India Slowdown India infrastructure industries
For representational purposes
