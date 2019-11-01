Home Business

TVS, Bajaj Auto settle decade-old patent dispute

Indian automobile majors Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have decided to amicably settle an acrimonious patent dispute that has been simmering for over a decade over twin-spark plug technology.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Indian automobile majors Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have decided to amicably settle an acrimonious patent dispute that has been simmering for over a decade over twin-spark plug technology. 

In two separate filings, both companies revealed that they have entered into a settlement agreement on Thursday which would see them withdrawing all related pending cases, including a defamation suit filed by TVS Motor Company against Bajaj. 

Some of these cases are even pending before courts in overseas jurisdictions including Sri Lanka and Mexico. “TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto have entered into a settlement agreement on 31.10.2019 to amicably settle a decade-old dispute relating to alleged infringement of Bajaj’s Patent No.195904, defamation suit by the company against Bajaj and other related proceedings filed against each other, which were pending before the Hon’ble Madras High Court, Hon’ble Bombay High Court, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB), Chennai and courts in Sri Lanka and Mexico,” TVS said in its statement. 

“Both companies have mutually agreed to withdraw the pending proceedings and release each other from all liabilities, claims, demands and actions in respect of the pending proceedings,” Bajaj said, adding that neither firm is required to pay any compensation or penalty to the other as part of said settlement. 

“There will be no impact on financial position of the company due to the agreement,” it said. The dispute was the first among several patent fights between the two automobile majors over the past decade. 

The spat began in 2007, when Bajaj Auto had accused TVS of infringing on its patent for the branded DTS-i (digital twin spark plug ignition) technology.

According to Bajaj’s allegations, TVS’ CCVTi technology used in its Flame 125cc motorcycle was a copy of its DTS-i system, used in popular models like the Pulsar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Auto TVS Motor Company
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp