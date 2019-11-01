Yes Bank stock soars over $1.2 billion binding offer for equity raise

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Yes Bank shares on Thursday zoomed a whopping 24 per cent after the bank announced it has got binding offers for $1.2 billion, roughly Rs 8,500 crore, in its efforts to raise equity capital. The bank’s share closed Rs 13.65 higher at Rs 70.45. The stock has risen quickly from its all-time low of Rs 29 on October 1.

“Yes Bank would like to inform that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions as well as approvals from the bank’s board and shareholders,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank had earlier said that it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and was on course to raising the necessity capital for growth of the bank.

The announcement has triggered a debate about the likely price at which the equity issuance would happen and also the number of investors who would come on board. Yes Bank’s market capitalisation at Thursday’s closing was Rs 17,967 crore. With the indicated sum of Rs 8,500 crore to be raised in fresh equity, analysts say equity dilution at the current price levels would be substantial.

There is a further debate about the number of investors and permission from the regulator, in case they end up buying more than the threshold fixed by the RBI. As per norms, any stake purchase above 5 per cent in a bank needs RBI approval and a single entity can’t hold more than 10 per cent. However, one view is that in exceptional circumstances, as in the case of Catholic Syrian Bank, RBI may give approval.

In August, Yes Bank raised Rs 1,930 crore through QIP at an issue price of Rs 83.55 a share, bringing in the much-needed capital when its Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio had fallen to 8 per cent in June 2019.

However, Moody’s downgraded the bank, saying the risk for further capital-raising has increased after the fall in share prices, and that the capital raised was lower than expected. Late August, Yes Bank’s board had approved increase in its authorised share capital, and sought RBI approval for the same.