Home Business

Flipkart records 42 per cent rise in revenue in FY19 

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal continues to own roughly 5 per cent stake in the company, while the other co-founder, Sachin Bansal, has fully exited.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

The lit company logo is seen at India's giant online retailer Flipkart's headquarters in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

The lit company logo is seen at India's giant online retailer Flipkart's headquarters in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Singapore-based parent entity of the Walmart-owned e-commerce start-up Flipkart has seen its revenues continue to soar during the past financial year (FY2018-19), with regulatory filings made in the South East Asian city-state showing a 42 per cent increase in turnover over the period.

According to the filings, Flipkart Ltd has reported consolidated revenue of Rs 43,615 crore for the financial year that ended March 31 compared to Rs 30,644 crore last year.

The group also saw its losses reducing substantially during the period, falling 63 per cent to Rs 17,231 crore in the financial year 2019, mainly due to a steep fall in financial and marketplace costs. Losses also came down considerably owing to a one-time finance expense incurred last year.

All other expenses, including employee benefits, depreciation, foreign exchange and other expenses rose from last year.

Excluding financial cost, which was unusually high for the company during the last year due to fair value loss on derivative financial instruments, losses have more than doubled in fiscal year 2019, according to data available in the filings.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal continues to own roughly 5 per cent stake in the company, while the other co-founder, Sachin Bansal, has fully exited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart South East Asian
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp