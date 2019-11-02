Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair

By IANS

BENGALURU: Several top-notch tech firms will be part of 50 recruiters to encourage and hire women in various tech roles at a job fair and technology conference here on November 6-8, a non-profit organisation said on Friday.



Google, American Express, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Western Digital, Wells Fargo, NetApp, Oracle, SAP, Credit Suisse and Adobe are part of the recruiters.



"The career fair will have representation from over 50 leading technology companies from across the globe," said Maggie Inbamuthiah, interim managing director, AnitaB.org India.



The recruiters are also willing to support and hire working mothers and women who took breaks to raise families, said the non-profit dedicated to advancing women's representation and growth in technology.



Computing, IT and engineering professionals and students can directly interact with the leading global technology brands at the job fair.



Named after American computer scientist Anita Borg, the organisation aims to connect, inspire and guide women in computing and organisations, which view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.



The event will have discussions on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, DevOps, Internet of Things (IoT), computing and product evolution, among others.



The event is part of "Grace Hopper Celebration India 19" (GHCI 19), named after pioneering woman computer scientist and former US navy employee Grace Hopper.