Home Business

Indiabulls Real Estate sells London property to promoters for 200 million pounds

With this, Century Ltd ceases to be a subsidiary of the company. Earlier, the company had disclosed its plans to focus on its India business and pare debt.

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Real Estate on Saturday said it has sold its property in London to a promoter group firm for 200 million pounds (about Rs 1,830 crore) as part of its plan to focus on the India business and cut debt.

At its annual general meeting (AGM) on September 28, the company's shareholders had approved a proposal to sell its London property to promoters for 200 million pounds.

In a filing to BSE, Indiabulls Real Estate said the "company's wholly-owned subsidiary has divested its entire stake in Century Ltd, which indirectly owns Hanover Square property, London to Clivedale Overseas Ltd, an entity owned by the promoters of the company".

With this, Century Ltd ceases to be a subsidiary of the company. Earlier, the company had disclosed its plans to focus on its India business and pare debt.

"In light of continuing Brexit related issues and uncertainty around it, the London property market remains sluggish. The Great Britain pound has also had a sustained depreciation from around the time of Brexit referendum result," the company had said in the notice for the AGM.

Indiabulls Real Estate had said that a further loan of about 133 million pounds was needed to complete the ongoing construction at 22, Hanover Square property in London. However, it would not like to incur this additional debt on its own balance sheet.

"To reduce debt and to focus more on Mumbai and NCR (National Capital Region) markets, the board, had on earlier date authorised and approved divestment of the company's direct or indirect stake in London property," it had said.

Promoters of the company came forward to acquire the London property for an aggregate consideration of 200 million pounds against the cost of its acquisition at 161.5 million pounds, Indiabulls had said.

In June this year, Indiabulls Real Estate promoters had sold 14 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions to Embassy Group for Rs 950 crore as part of its strategy to focus on financial services and exit the realty business.

However, last month Indiabulls Group faced a setback when the RBI rejected the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Speculations were rife about the fate of the merger, announced in April this year, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Lakshmi Vilas Bank due to its weak financial health.

To enter the banking space, Indiabulls Group has been selling various completed commercial properties to US-based private equity firm Blackstone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indiabulls Real Estate BSE NSE
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp