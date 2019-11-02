Shares of major media firms are tumbling

MUMBAI: Media firms are struggling to attract investors and stocks of media firms, along with manufacturing and auto companies, are witnessing a sharp decline on the bourses for the past months.
Some of the country's largest TV and print media companies listed on the BSE are trading near their 52-week lows owing to the ongoing economic slowdown.
The stock price of Jagran Prakashan, one of the country's largest print media groups, tumbled to its lowest in the past 52 weeks on October 14 at Rs 55.25 apiece. Its scrip on the BSE is currently at Rs 56 a share, struggling to attract significant investment.
TV Today Network is also out of investor attention. From a high of Rs 415 apiece in November last year, it fell to Rs 311.40 on Friday.
Zee Media seems to be in deeper trouble with its stocks down to Rs 5.46 on Friday from Rs 27.10 in November last year.
Network 18 Media and Investment has seen weak investor interest, falling from a high of Rs 42.50 a share to Rs 24.15 apiece on Friday.
NDTV saw its share price fall to its lowest in 52 weeks as early as October 4 at Rs 28 apiece, significantly lower from its September's high of Rs 44 apiece.
The broadcasting company on Friday closed near its 52-week low at Rs 33 a share on the BSE.
MUMBAI: Media firms are struggling to attract investors and stocks of media firms, along with manufacturing and auto companies, are witnessing a sharp decline on the bourses for the past months.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
This TN college is promoting ink pen among students to fight plastic menace
Guru Nanak not only belonged to Sikhism but his ideas heritage of world: PM Modi in Bangkok
AP Chief Secretary issues show-cause notice to Principal Secretary for not following procedure
Premier League: Another stoppage goal hands Liverpool victory against Aston Villa
Light rain, wind bring down pollution level in Delhi, still in 'severe' category
Muslim leaders, intellectuals meet; say Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all