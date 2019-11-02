Home Business

TVS Motor sales down by over 18 per cent in October

The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS-IV stocks for the transition to BS-VI.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 03:55 PM

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAITwo and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Friday said it sold 3,23,368 units last month (October), a decline of over 18 per cent as against sales in the month of October 2018.

In a statement issued here, the company said it registered a total sales of 3,23,368 units (two-wheelers 308,161 units, three-wheelers 15,207 units) in October 2019 as against sales of 3,98,427 units (two-wheelers 384,307 units, three-wheelers 14,120 units) in the month of October 2018, a decline of 75,059 units yoy basis.

The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS-IV stocks for the transition to BS-VI.

In the domestic market, the company had logged two-wheeler sales of 2,52,684 units in October 2019 as against sales of 3,38,988 units in the month of October 2018.

The total motorcycle registered sales of 1,25,660 units in October 2019 as against sales of 1,50,429 units in October 2018.

The total scooter sales of the Company registered 1,21,437 units in October 2019 as against sales of 151,040 units in October 2018.

The company's total exports grew by 20 per cent increase from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units in October 2019.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increase from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019.

