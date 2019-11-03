Bengaluru-based Tradologie to target USD 90 million in trade over current fiscal

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Bengaluru-based B2B marketplace Tradologie expects to facilitate trade worth $90 million through its platform in financial year 2019-20.

A four-year-old start-up which provides various solutions from enquiry to delivery of agri-commodities, construction material and raw materials, it has achieved a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of Rs 657 crore since 2017. It has an estimated 40,000 buyers and 5,000 suppliers.

The online marketplace enables buyers to negotiate and compare the prices of commodities by sourcing rates from across the globe. Tradologie establishes a direct interface between actual buyers and sellers to reduce costs and time.

“Tradologie wants to re-shape the way global bulk commodity trade is being conducted. We have come out with a unique technology-based solution that will lower the trading cycle and ignite price competitiveness, thereby, benefiting the masses across the world,” said J K Arora, chairman.

“We reach out to help buyers at the very beginning of the process and continue to engage them till the end of their buying process. On the other hand, we try and address all the requirements of sellers at the enquiry stage itself, with a globally accepted pre-inspection mechanism and payment methodology,” he added.