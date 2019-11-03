Home Business

Boeing funds job placement programme for former IAF officers

Ten former Indian Air Force officers have landed corporate jobs at P3 in Bengaluru through Aerospace Skill Program.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

IAF

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten former Indian Air Force officers have landed corporate jobs at P3 in Bengaluru through Aerospace Skill Program. The initiative, which has received grants from the world’s largest aerospace company Boeing, is aimed at increasing the employability of ex-servicemen by providing them training for skills related to their prior work experience.

Under the one-month programme, the 10 IAF officers, who were working at various engineering divisions in the forces, were provided with engineering software tools and soft skills training to prepare them for a new working environment.

The IAF officers will now work as Aerospace Technical Publication Engineers with P3, a German-headquartered engineering and consulting organisation that provides solutions to aerospace, defence, automotive and telecommunication domains.

“We have a placement cell in IAF through which many of us got job offers after serving in the forces for 20 years. We used to help in the design and manufacturing of fighter aircraft at IAF, and now we will work for designing private aircraft. Although the mode of functioning remains the same, corporate jobs have a different work environment compared to defence. It has been somewhat a challenge to adjust with the new surroundings, but the training programme by the Learning Links Foundation helped us a lot,” Soumitra Jana, a former sergeant with IAF, told TMS.

The ex-servicemen are asked to sign a bond of service for 20 years, after which they can retire. They are also given options to work elsewhere through a resettlement programme. “It is a great initiative by the LLF and the Boeing. After serving in IAF for 23 years, where we had hands-on experience in aircraft operations, we will now be part of the aircraft manufacturing team (at P3). We hope we can add value to the new service,” said V Ramesh, former junior warrant officer with IAF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing funds Boeing
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp