Boeing funds job placement programme for former IAF officers

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten former Indian Air Force officers have landed corporate jobs at P3 in Bengaluru through Aerospace Skill Program. The initiative, which has received grants from the world’s largest aerospace company Boeing, is aimed at increasing the employability of ex-servicemen by providing them training for skills related to their prior work experience.

Under the one-month programme, the 10 IAF officers, who were working at various engineering divisions in the forces, were provided with engineering software tools and soft skills training to prepare them for a new working environment.

The IAF officers will now work as Aerospace Technical Publication Engineers with P3, a German-headquartered engineering and consulting organisation that provides solutions to aerospace, defence, automotive and telecommunication domains.

“We have a placement cell in IAF through which many of us got job offers after serving in the forces for 20 years. We used to help in the design and manufacturing of fighter aircraft at IAF, and now we will work for designing private aircraft. Although the mode of functioning remains the same, corporate jobs have a different work environment compared to defence. It has been somewhat a challenge to adjust with the new surroundings, but the training programme by the Learning Links Foundation helped us a lot,” Soumitra Jana, a former sergeant with IAF, told TMS.

The ex-servicemen are asked to sign a bond of service for 20 years, after which they can retire. They are also given options to work elsewhere through a resettlement programme. “It is a great initiative by the LLF and the Boeing. After serving in IAF for 23 years, where we had hands-on experience in aircraft operations, we will now be part of the aircraft manufacturing team (at P3). We hope we can add value to the new service,” said V Ramesh, former junior warrant officer with IAF.