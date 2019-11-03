Home Business

KFC may be romping ahead, but Pizza Hut struggling

Fast food giant Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut chain of restaurants may be in for a rough ride, struggling as it is with weak finances.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

KFC

KFC (Photo | EPS)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

Fast food giant Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut chain of restaurants may be in for a rough ride, struggling as it is with weak finances. But, its other brand KFC, which has survived several corporate cock-ups including health scandals and battling against a tide of rising veganism, only seems to be moving northward.

KFC grew 19 per cent in India in the quarter ended September this year despite a high base of 25 per cent the previous year, outpacing rival Westlife Development-owned McDonalds’ 14.3 per cent. Yum! measures growth through system sales, which includes the results of all restaurants regardless of whether they are company-owned or franchises restaurants.

While a few firms in the segment have blamed the high base for slowing same store sales growth, KFC has maintained that the market is still resilient, a rare note of hope and cheer amidst mostly grim economic commentary. Samir Menon, managing director, KFC India, said that this was the twelfth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for India and the region.

“We continue to unlock business potential through new restaurants and expanding our footprint in new cities,” he added. 

On the other hand, Pizza Hut has put up a weak show with a mere two per cent system sales growth in India year-on-year versus rival Dominos’ 12.1 per cent.

“The pressure on sales growth was primarily because of its higher share of dine-ins than Dominos, which in the current macro environment has been challenging,” said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president at Edelweiss Securities. 

KFC India, however, has outpaced McDonald’s for the third consecutive quarter, after nine quarters spent lagging behind it, largely due to faster store expansion. Roy says he remains positive on KFC given the broad-based shift towards organised retail, positive outlook on discretionary consumption and waning of discounts by food tech apps. 

Yum!’s Taco Bell also continues to gain momentum in India, which is on track to become one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets outside of the US. Yum! currently operates via three franchise partners in the country: Devyani International, Sapphire Foods and Burman Hospitality, which was recently made its master franchisee for the Taco Bell brand.

According to the NRAI, India’s Rs 4.2 lakh crore foodservice industry is set to grow nine per cent by 2022-23. Separately, Amazon’s foray into the cash-guzzling online food aggregator space with an initial war chest of $500 million is not only set to heat up competition, but will also give quick-service restaurant chains an edge. Amazon is expected to charge restaurants just one-fourth the amount incumbents collect as commission (around 20 per cent currently).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KFC Pizza Hut
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp