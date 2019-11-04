Home Business

Mangaluru Port to launch heli services for cruise passengers from November 12

The port has created two helipads for this purpose. Chipson Aviation will operate a five-seater helicopter while talks are underway with another operator which has a 15-seater helicopter.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:22 PM

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, New Mangaluru Port will launch heli services for cruise passengers from November 12. It has roped in private operator Chipson Aviation who will fly the high-end tourists arriving in the port to Bekal Fort in Kasargod, Thousand Pillar Basadi in Moodbidri and Sringeri Temple in Chikkamagaluru district.

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) chairman AV Ramana said the heli services was a long pending demand of high-end tourists in Mangalore Port as the day-liners are not able to cover tourist places outside Mangaluru city because of the long-distance and bad condition of roads.

In the beginning, he said the helicopters with cruise passengers will hover over the tourist places while in the coming days, they will drop them in the morning and pick-up in the evening.

TAGS
New Mangaluru Port Heli service helicopter Kasargod Chikkamagaluru Chipson Aviation
