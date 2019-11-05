Home Business

Ashok Leyland showcases low-emission trucks and buses

India’s second largest commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland, on Monday showcased a wide range of BS VI trucks and buses.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland Bus

Ashok Leyland bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

India’s second largest commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland, on Monday showcased a wide range of Bharat Stage (BS) VI trucks and buses.

After receiving the certificates confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Ashok Leyland claims it becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy-duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above).

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland stock tanks over 5 per cent as company plans to suspend production for up to 15 days

The company has come out with an indigenous mid-NOx technology for BS-VI vehicles. It will be introducing a modular vehicle platform to cater to the diverse needs of customers efficiently, it said in a statement.

Dheeraj G. Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Be it the in-line pump for BS-111 or the iEGR for BS-IV, at Ashok Leyland, we have consistently stayed ahead of the curve. In focus with our aspirations of being amongst the top ten global Commercial Vehicle maker, we have yet again come up with an innovative technology to address the BS-VI norms. We are the first OEM to get BS-VI certification for our complete range of heavy duty trucks. This will be introduced with the new Modular Vehicle Platform which will provide customised solutions to address our customers’ specific needs.”

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland sales dips 55 per cent in September at 8,780 units

BS-VI emission norms are all set to come into effect from April 2020. The Supreme Court has already ruled that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland buses Ashok Leyland trucks
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp