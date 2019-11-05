Home Business

HDFC net profit jumps 61 per cent on higher other income

The country's leading mortgage lender said there was a 24 per cent increase in individual loans and 17 per cent growth in the individual loan book on an AUM basis.

HDFC

HDFC (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: HDFC reported a 61 per cent jump in net profit in the July-September quarter to Rs 3,962 crore, higher than the street expectations, on income from the sale of its stake in Gruh Finance, higher dividend income, and a reduction in the tax rate. HDFC said it received a dividend of Rs 865 crore from HDFC Bank and Rs 70 crore from Gruh Finance in the second quarter, unlike last year, when the dividend was received in the first quarter.

The country’s leading mortgage lender said there was a 24 per cent increase in individual loans and 17 per cent growth in the individual loan book on an Asset Under Management (AUM) basis. “Given the prolonged uncertainty and risk averseness in the lending environment for non-individual loans, the Corporation continued to be prudent by curtailing some of its lending to the non-individual segment,” HDFC said.

“Given the unfavourable lending environment, advances growth was kept slower as compared to the previous run rate at 12 per cent YoY to Rs 4,26,739 crore, on back of moderation in individual as well as the corporate book,” ICICI Direct Research said. The individual loan book makes 72 per cent of the total loan book.

