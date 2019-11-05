Home Business

India chickening out on chicken's leg in trade deal with US?

As part of the Indo-US trade negotiations currently underway, the Government is believed mulling a proposal to slash duty on American chicken products to a more reasonable 30 per cent.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After failure of the RCEP talks, the Government is caught in a quandary over the Indo-US trade negotiations which are near being finalized as voices of protest have started emerging against the deal which could see import duty being slashed not only for Harley Davidson motorcycles, which US President Donald Trump made a cause célèbre and American Whiskey but also the humble chicken leg.

US consumers prefer Chicken breasts and wings to legs and American poultry industry has for long been shipping chicken legs to the world. India, where consumers love their 'murgi ka tangri' (chicken leg) kebabs had tried to halt the march of American chicken legs in 2007 by banning US poultry as a safeguard against the spread of avian flu.

After a successful win by the US in a protracted WTO case, India allowed American chicken products to be imported but at a 100 per cent duty. However, now as part of the Indo-US trade negotiations currently underway, the Government is believed mulling a proposal to slash duty to a more reasonable 30 per cent.

Dr G. Ranjith Reddy, President, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association in a statement said “This reduction in customs duty will not only destroy Indian Poultry Industry but also the Soybean and Maize Growers as well because, as the Poultry is the main consumer for Maize and Soya meal.”

Top Commerce Ministry officials said that a preliminary trade deal has been 'almost' hammered out between the US and Indian sides which will involve a trade-off between US restoring GSP benefits for Indian exports and India opening up to imports from the US including medical devices and agricultural goods as well as reduction of tariff on high value information technology imports.

US had earlier this year withdrawn preferential tariff treatment to more than 2,000 kinds of products worth some $ 6 billion which India was exporting to America, complaining of unfair trade practices by India including higher duties by India among other issues. India had in a tit-for-tat move also raised duties on some US products including a number of farm products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US trade deal chicken leg Chicken import
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • GKC
    According to many Alternative Medicine and Preventive Medicine doctors in the U.S. chicken thighs have more vitamins than wings and breast.
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp