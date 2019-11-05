Home Business

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank depositors to Rs 50,000

The RBI also allowed the depositors of the bank to withdraw from the bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000, which will further ease process of withdrawals.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

PMC bank

PMC Bank depositors protesting outside RBI. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday enhanced the cash withdrawal from the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to Rs 50,000 per account.

This is the fifth increase in withdrawal limit since the bank was placed under its direct control with an administrator on September 23.

Since then as many as nine depositors have lost their lives including a 74-year-old man from Thane on Monday.

The RBI also allowed the depositors of the bank to withdraw from the bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000, which will further ease process of withdrawals.

"After reviewing the bank's liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors, it has been decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 50,000, inclusive of Rs 40,000 allowed earlier," RBI said in a statement.

With the above relaxation, more than 78 percent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

On October 14, the RBI had permitted the depositors to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 of the total balance in their accounts.

The Reserve Bank said it is closely monitoring the position and shall continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors.

On September 23, the RBI had put out regulatory restriction on the urban cooperative bank after it found out financial irregularities, including hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL.

The restrictions included barring the bank from lending and accepting fresh deposits.

It also superseded the board and the management of the bank and appointed an ex-RBI official as the administrator at the bank.

Since the crisi, the law enforcement has arrested five people including the chairman and MD of the bank as well as the father-son duo of HDIL, which owes more than 6,500 crore to the bank.

The now-suspended MD Joy Thomas has admitted in a letter to the RBI that over 72 percent of it's the bank's loan book of Rs 8,980 crore is with HDIL which is now under bankruptcy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI PMC Bank
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp