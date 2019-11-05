Home Business

Sensex, Nifty take pause after 7-day rally

After swinging 413 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23.

Published: 05th November 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Snapping its seven-session winning streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday dropped 54 points as investors booked profits at higher levels.

After swinging 413 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23.

The index touched an intra-day low of 40,053.55 and a high of 40,466.55. The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,917.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 per cent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra too rose up to 2.77 per cent.

After rising for seven straight sessions, domestic equities took a breather as market participants booked profits at higher levels, traders said.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 70.66 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.82 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp