Air India pilots' union opposes privatisation; may resort to strike

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposing privatisation of Air India, an airline pilots' union has threatened to go on strike unless their long-pending demands related to salaries are addressed, according to a communication.

The nearly 800-member strong Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), whose members fly narrow-body planes, has decided to work towards bringing all the unions at the airline under a common platform to oppose privatisation of the airline.

The government is working on the final contours of disinvestment of loss-making Air India, which has a debt worth over Rs 58,000 crore.

"It has been unanimously decided to strongly oppose privatisation of the national carrier Air India by all means, including Industrial Action, if required," as per minutes of an emergency meeting of the ICPA held on November 1.

A member of the union said there are plans to go on strike in case the issues related to salaries are not resolved.

The union has decided to make all efforts to ensure that their withheld dues of salaries are returned with interest.

"ICPA to ensure Air India properties are not sold till all dues are settled," according to the minutes.