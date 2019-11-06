Xiaomi now widest exclusive brand retail network: Report

By Express News Service

Consumer tech giant, Xiaomi said that it has surpassed brands like Samsung, Cafe Coffee Day and Dominos to become the largest exclusive brand retail network in India. The Chinese firm while quoting a report by Channelplay, retail and channel solution provider said that Xiaomi’s exclusive brand network is nearly 44 per cent bigger than its closest rival Samsung.

The study was conducted across 11 industries retailing a physical product such as apparel, footwear, jewellery & watches, electronics, books & stationery, sports & games, F&B/grocery, food service, florist, pharmacy, furniture, furnishings & sanitaryware.

Xiaomi also announced the expansion of its offline retail network with the launch of 2,500th Mi Store in Karnataka. The electronics maker now has Mi Stores present across over 790 cities in the country.

“Under the Mi Homes concept, Mi stores are aimed at gaining brand outreach across tier III and beyond towns and districts in India, wherein Mi customers receive the valuable opportunity to explore, experience and buy Xiaomi products under one roof. These stores serve as a prime example of Xiaomi’s innovative new retail concept, marrying the brand’s e-commerce efficiency with engaging retail user experience,” Xiaomi said in a statement.