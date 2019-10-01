Home Business

Automotive slowdown: Ancillary sector stares at hard times ahead

According to experts and industry data, manufacturers in the Indian auto sector have seen a de-growth of 16 per cent in just the first five months of the current financial year.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

automobile factory, automobiles

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The markets might be cheering, but with any possible relief from the government’s stimulus measures likely to trickle down only months later, India’s automotive ancillaries sector is likely heading for even stormier waters.

While several thousand jobs have been lost already due to the slowly expanding impact of two-decade lows in automobile sales, analysts expect little improvement over the near-term.

“Cash flows and net leverage ratio would deteriorate because of lower operating profitability and continuing, albeit lower, debt-funded capex for meeting regulatory requirements as well as for the committed capacities,” India Ratings and Research said on Monday, downgrading the current fiscal year’s (FY20) outlook for the auto ancillary sector from stable to negative.

“The outlook revision reflects the agency’s expectations of continued weaker-than-envisaged operating performance and credit metrics amid a challenging economic environment,” it added.

According to experts and industry data, manufacturers in the Indian auto sector have seen a de-growth of 16 per cent in just the first five months of the current financial year.

The downtrend in demand has spoken across the sector to almost all segments. “... all sub-segments witness(ed) negative growth, primarily due to subdued urban and rural consumption, weak credit availability, and the rising cost of ownership, resulting from higher fuel, interest and insurance costs,” said India Ratings.

This, combined with the consequent cut in production days by all major auto and its component makers, has gone on to hit auto ancillary demand hard.

However, there is likely to be some mitigation of the negative impact due to good forecasts for festive season sales and buying before the BS-VI norms are rolled out in April next year.

According to the research firm, manufacturers will record positive growth, albeit single-digit, over the second half of the fiscal year.

“For auto ancillary companies, the weak demand from OEMs is likely to be partly mitigated by continued moderate replacement demand, albeit at lower yoy levels, and a likely rise in content per vehicle because of evolving regulatory norms.

Based on these factors, Ind-Ra expects the revenues of players to register low single-digit growth yoy in FY20,” India Ratings said.

According to analysts, this will also have a direct impact on profitability.

“The weakness in demand and delays in ramp-up of capacities would lead to higher operating leverage, which would adversely affect the profitability margins of companies. Benefits arising from softening in key raw material prices (ex-rubber) and the low likelihood of any major disruption over FY20 would be limited,” the analysts said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automobile slowdown Automobile sector slowdown
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp