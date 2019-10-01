Home Business

Bajaj Auto total sales down 20 per cent in September

Domestic sales in September this year stood at 2,15,501 units as against 3,11,503 units, down 31 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent fall in total sales at 4,02,035 units in September. The company had sold 5,02,009 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in September this year stood at 2,15,501 units as against 3,11,503 units, down 31 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,36,730 units, showing a decline of 22 per cent as compared to 4,30,939 units sold in August last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 65,305 units as against 71,070 units in the same month last year, down 8 per cent, the company said.

Exports in September declined 2 per cent to 1,86,534 units as against 1,90,506 units exported in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Auto Automobile Automobile slowdown
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp