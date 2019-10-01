Home Business

FIR against PMC Bank chairman, MD, HDIL heads

The FIR states that PMC Bank officials, along with HDIL directors, had caused the loss by not declaring NPAs even though there was no repayment of dues between 2008 and August 2019.

Published: 01st October 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Mumbai, on Monday said it has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank’s (PMC Bank) former managing director, the chairman, as well as the bank’s major borrower Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) for alleged fraud and irregularities.

Mumbai Police said as per the Reserve Bank of India’s directives, PMC Bank’s administrator Jasbir Singh Matta filed the complaint against ex-managing director Joy Thomas, chairman Waryam Singh and other bank officials for not declaring big loan accounts and Non-Performing Assets (NPA), and prima facie causing a loss of Rs 4,355.46 crore to the bank.

The FIR states that PMC Bank officials, along with HDIL directors, had caused the loss by not declaring NPAs even though there was no repayment of dues between 2008 and August 2019.

The information was hidden from the RBI with false and forged report of accounts with small loans and fake accounts leading to the loss, it said.

“The aforesaid persons (PMC Bank officials as well directors of HDIL, Wadhawans) colluded with criminal intent and conspired to use the loan amount for their own benefit by cheating the bank. Hence, EOW has filed the FIR under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 471 and 120(B). A special team has been formed to investigate the case,” a Mumbai Police statement said.

While Thomas last week said he was not aware of how the large exposure and NPAs were hidden, he admitted to wrongdoings to hide the NPAs in the letter to RBI last week.

The letter, now in public domain, shows him admitting that some of the large accounts were not reported to RBI from 2008 due to fear of reputational risk. In 2011, loans to HDIL at Rs 1,026 crore was more than half of the total advances of Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

When RBI started asking for indent for Advances master 2017 onwards, Thomas said the “stressed legacy accounts belonging to this group were replaced with dummy accounts to match the outstanding balances in the balance sheet. As the loans were mentioned as loans against deposits and were of lower amounts they were never checked by RBI.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank PMC bank case HDIL
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp