Government launches app for filing consumer complaints

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday launched a mobile app to help consumers register complaints easily and get redressal within 60 days.

The complaints which are simple in nature will be resolved within 15 days, while complicated ones will be redressed in 60 days, it said.

The 'Consumer App' is available for free in two languages including English and Hindi. It can be downloaded on Android and iOS platforms.

After the launch, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, "this is an additional platform that the government has created for filing consumer complaints. Consumer helpline and consumer courts will continue to play their role." Consumers can register complaints and track the status also, he said adding that the effort would be to resolve the complaints within a limited time frame.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava said the complaint will finally be closed after getting a satisfactory response from the complainant.

Consumers have to register on the mobile app for filing a complaint on issues related to 42 sectors like airlines, banking and insurance.

Besides, consumers through the mobile app can offer a suggestion to the government. They can also benefit from other features provided in the mobile app.

The mobile app has important links related to consumers, details of each sector like refund rules and others. Paswan said this is a step towards achieving the objective of 'Digital India'.