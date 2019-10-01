Reliance Capital to exit its lending businesses: Anil Ambani

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Capital, as part of the transformation process planned, will no longer be in the lending business, chairman Anil Ambani told shareholders at the annual general meeting on Monday.

Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance have between them an asset base of Rs 25,000 crore, and are working closely with lenders to finalise a resolution plan by December 2019, Ambani said.

Reliance Capital had earlier sold stake in the Asset Management and Life Insurance business to partner with Nippon to repay debt.

“Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in both these companies to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure and effectively reduce debt of Reliance Capital Group by Rs 25,000 crore,” Ambani said.

The decision to exit the lending businesses that came under ratings downgrade, along with other issues, recently sent Reliance Capital shares down 12.5 per cent to Rs 24.55 on BSE.

Shares of Reliance Home Finance fell by around 4.5 per cent to close at Rs 3.83.

“In the last six months, your company has suffered collateral damage due to a combination of factors, whether it was the crisis in the financial services sector, irrational action by auditors and rating agencies, or the now-recognised temporary slowdown of the Indian economy,” Ambani said.

Shareholders speaking at the AGM also vented their ire at the action of the auditor, sought legal opinion over a possible class action suit.

“Clearly, auditor’s stand has had an impact on shareholder value ... The company remains current on all its payments even today,” Ambani said.

The group has repaid over Rs 35,000 crore in the 14 months up to May 2019, and will be repaying another Rs 15,000 crore till March 2020, Ambani said, while promising reduction of debt in infra and power business as well.

Despite the government’s focus on Ease of Doing Business and improving its global ranking, the timelines of awards and resolution of arbitration awards are a concern, Ambani said.

The group has Rs 60,000 crore stuck in regulatory and arbitration matters, some of which are pending for five-to-ten years, he added.