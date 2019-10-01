TVS Motor sales down 25 per cent in September

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 25.48 per cent decline in total sales in September at 3,15,912 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 4,23,939 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,00,909 units as against 4,10,657 units in September 2018, down 26.72 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,43,163 units last month as compared to 3,61,097 units in September 2018, a decline of 32.65 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 17 per cent to 71,569 units last month as compared with 61,192 units in September 2018.